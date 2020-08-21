HUD steps in to resolve discrimination claims against Springdale apartment owners

The owners of the Springdale Ridge Apartments are accused of discriminating against tenants based on their nationality.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is requiring the owners of a Springdale apartment complex to pay tenants it allegedly discriminated against.

On Friday (Aug. 21), HUD announced it had approved three Conciliation Agreements with the owners and property management company of Springdale Ridge Apartments in Springdale (Canyon View), resolving allegations that they discriminated against several residents because of their race and retaliated against an employee living on site which sought to inform the residents of their fair housing rights.

HUD is working as a mediator between the groups.

The Fair Housing Act stops property managers from discriminating against tenants because of their race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, and familial status. It also prohibits property owners from retaliating against those who exercise their rights under the Act, or anyone who helps others to do so.

"Having a place to call home shouldn't depend on where you come from," said Anna María Farías, HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. "HUD remains committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their national origin, has equal access to housing and that housing providers meet their obligations under federal civil rights laws."

The property owners are accused of discrimination against tents from the Marshallese community.

Under the terms of the Conciliation Agreements, Canyon View will pay former residents of Springdale Ridge Apartments, who were allegedly discriminated against a total of $51,000. They will also be required to revise and update their non-discrimination policy and market housing opportunities to immigrant communities in Springdale, and attend fair housing training.