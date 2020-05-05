Board of Alderman vote to reopen Branson

The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to remove all local restrictions that were outlined in Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal Code.

The City of Branson, Missouri issued a news release regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to remove all local restrictions that were outlined in Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal Code pertaining to social distancing, essential businesses, and the spread of communicable diseases at a special Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday (May 4).

Chapter 58 rules were stricter than the state-wide requirements mandated by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

"I'm convinced that we made a big step today," Branson Mayor Edd Akers said.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Seifried spoke in opposition to the stricter mandates, saying those decisions should be entrusted to individual businesses.

"Many businesses, whether we mandate it or not, they're going to do it. They're going to figure out how to do it to the best of their ability," Jeff Seifried said.

Branson leaders admit the tourist town may have more to consider than other cities.

"The key is not necessarily a date that we open, but when we earn the trust back from the people who come here," said City Attorney Chris Lebeck.

Silver Dollar City anticipates opening in May.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented and based on ever-changing developments, we are constantly reevaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City Attractions President.

Thomas continued, “We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our employees and guests. We will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts, and follow official recommendations from public health officials to determine a reopening date and will communicate additional updates as they occur.”

The City of Branson is required to follow all state requirements from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.