Silver Dollar City furloughs 257 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City (SDC) issued a press release announcing they have furloughed 257 workers as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The mass furlough will impact the Silver Dollar City Theme Park, Silver Dollar City Campground, the Showboat Branson Belle and White Water.

The furlough will be in full effect starting Apr. 20 and all affected employees have been notified.

Remaining active employees will receive a 50% decrease in salary during the furlough period.

SDC wrote, “We were unable to provide more notice of this action because these circumstances were not reasonably foreseeable until recently when the full impact of COVID-19 on our business became clear. We are providing as much notice as is practicable under the circumstances and given the rapid pace at which this situation has developed.”

The mass furlough is expected to be temporary, but the duration is unknown.

Silver Dollar City’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises’ CEO, Andrew Wexler, and Board Chairman Chris Herschend are continuing at zero salaries until all properties reopen.

The company is paying 100% of premiums for people on their healthcare plan for the next few months.

