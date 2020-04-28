Silver Dollar City extending 2020 season passes to 2021

The popular amusement park will be extending the current 2020 season passes to June 1, 2021.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced that it will be extending the use of 2020 season passes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season pass holders will not need to do anything to receive the extension, it will automatically be updated.

"While we don't know the exact date that we can open, please know we are working diligently behind the scenes and we are committed to providing safe and memorable experience for you and your family," the company said in a statement released on Facebook.

