Medical marijuana prices decline in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — As the industry matures, the price of medical marijuana has been coming down.

That’s true in Arkansas and elsewhere. Last week, for instance, the Boston Globe reported the closing of a few of the more than 100 dispensaries that opened in Massachusetts after legalization in 2018. “Pot prices have tanked,” the headline explained.

Whispers took a look at prices in Arkansas, where state law limits the number of dispensaries to 40. Monthly reports issued by the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration, which includes the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, show a steady decline in the price over the first six months of this year even as sales rose just as steadily.

