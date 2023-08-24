Arkansas Children's Hospital and Bentonville School District among top employers in the state

Forbes has named the two employers among the top in the state after a survey of workers at companies in all 50 states.

ARKANSAS, USA — Forbes magazine published a list of more than 1,300 companies, ranking them according to a survey of employees' opinions, in which the Arkansas Children's Hospital ranks number 1 in the state with the Bentonville School District in second place.

Market research firm, Statista, surveyed 70,000 employees anonymously. The survey evaluated the employers based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image, and whether employees would recommend their employer.

Other Arkansas companies that made the list include ArcBest of Fort Smith at number 3, Arvest Bank of Lowell at number 7, the University of Arkansas at number 18, and J.B. Hunt of Lowell at number 19.

