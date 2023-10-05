Dillard's reportedly facing EEOC lawsuit for firing employee after discrimination complaint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that it's suing Dillard's Inc. of Little Rock after the department store chain allegedly fired a worker who filed a discrimination complaint.
The suit alleges that Dillard's violated the anti-retaliation provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The EEOC is seeking back pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages for the employee. It's also seeking injunctive relief to prevent future discrimination.
Dillard's had not responded to a request for comment Wednesday.
To read more on the lawsuit, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.
