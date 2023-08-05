Scenic Hill Solar lands $100 million project for UA System

The UA System board of trustees approved a plan for Scenic Hill to install and own up to 24 solar power plants to provide electricity to system locations statewide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scenic Hill Solar of Little Rock has landed an agreement to create the state’s largest commercial solar project for the University of Arkansas System, and to CEO Bill Halter’s delight, one of the arrays will be on Scenic Hill itself.

Halter named his company in a nod to North Little Rock, his hometown, and the main campus of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College happens to sit atop on the picturesque hill, at 3000 W. Scenic Drive.

The on-premises array proposed there will be one of several on property owned by the UA System or owned and controlled by Scenic Hill Solar.

