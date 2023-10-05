Natural State Advisory Council seeks to double tourism dollars in 10 years

The Natural State Advisory Council is narrowing ideas to expand outdoor recreation offerings in four zones around parks in different regions of the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Natural State Advisory Council is narrowing ideas to expand outdoor recreation offerings in four zones around parks in different regions of the state, Bryan Sanders, the council’s chairman, said during a Rotary Club of Little Rock presentation Tuesday.

Three other members of the Natural State Advisory Council — Suzanne Grobmyer, chief of staff of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism; Tom Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group of Bentonville and a grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton; and Mindy West, chief financial officer at publicly traded Murphy USA Inc. of El Dorado — joined Sanders for a discussion on outdoor recreation in Arkansas.

Sanders’ wife, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named the first gentleman to lead the 17-member council in January. The council will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.

