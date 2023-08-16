Walmart drops huge Oreo into equally huge cup of milk to celebrate 10,000 drone deliveries

This passion and partnership have resulted in what Walmart refers to as "the most epic Oreo dunk ever witnessed."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to Walmart, drone delivery has really taken off with customers, with over 10,000 safe drone deliveries.

In celebration of this milestone, and in recognition of the most commonly delivered item, the family-size Oreo pack, Walmart teamed up with Oreo to drop a two-foot-wide Oreo from the sky and into a six-foot-tall cup of milk. Because that's how they party.

In further celebration, drone delivery orders placed through the end of this week will receive a complimentary package of Oreos— customers can see if they’re eligible for drone delivery by visiting DroneUp and Zipline.

Fun fact 1️⃣: We’ve made 10,000 drone deliveries! 🎉



Fun fact 2️⃣: @OREO was our top item delivered by drones.



Fun fact 3️⃣: We went on a mission to make our most epic drone delivery yet: THE DUNK. pic.twitter.com/lxAl0e57BC — Walmart (@Walmart) August 15, 2023

The following stores across 5COUNTRY offer drone delivery:

Neighborhood Market — Farmington — 367 W Main St

367 W Main St Walmart Store #100 — Bentonville — 406 S Walton Blvd in Arkansas 72712

406 S Walton Blvd in Arkansas 72712 Neighborhood Market — Rogers — 5000 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy

5000 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Neighborhood Market — Pea Ridge — 240 Slack St

