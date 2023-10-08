Big names at the Walmart AMP drive revenue for local businesses

Lana Del Ray, Luke Bryan and 3 Doors Down were all scheduled to perform this week back-to-back.

ROGERS, Ark. — Lana Del Ray and Luke Bryan were just two of the Walmart AMP’s nine concerts in 13 days across this month.

Three Doors Down was supposed to perform on Wed. Aug. 9, but a severe weather threat forced them to postpone the show.

“This is our busiest section of our season right now, and that many shows back-to-back is really kind of unprecedented,” said Director of Public Relations for the AMP Jennifer Wilson.

Wilson said that Northwest Arkansas is catching artist's eyes as an expanding venue.

“That just shows how much how much tours are really enjoying coming to the amp” said Wilson.

With big names comes sold out shows and a big economic impact for businesses in the area.

“Bringing shows like this to the AMP really helps drive the local economy, not just for people coming in and staying in hotels, or eating at local restaurants, but there's a crew that sets up a show and breaks down a show. We have a around 100 people who work a show. So the AMP is really an economic driver for the region,” said Wilson.

Uptown Taphouse and Brewery is located across from the AMP and gets a lot of business when there’s a concert going on.

“You can usually tell people seem a little more excited, the moods are more uplifted, for sure,” said Spencer Jones, a bartender at the restaurant.

He says the bigger concerts at the AMP bring people from all over, and all the restaurants in the area get to share the wealth.

“I definitely see an influx in business ... not just for us either,” said Jones. “Thankfully, with the amount of restaurants we have around here, we all kind of get full ... and then the show starts and everyone seems happy.”

Wilson said the AMP always tries to top the previous year when it comes to big-name artists from a variety of genres— to keep bringing revenue and excitement to the area.

