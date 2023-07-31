Tale of Two Schoolhouses: Walmart mural features piece of wrong city's history

A painting in the vestibule of a Walmart in Hazel Green, Alabama depicts a building that actually existed in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — A recently-remodeled mural painted in the entrance to a North Alabama Walmart store is meant to reflect the community's roots, history, and pride. However, as social media users were quick to discover, this painting's centerpiece is showcasing the wrong community's history.

The mural at the Hazel Green store on North Highway 431 features a John Deere cotton picker collecting crops in the rich Alabama soil; a teammate on the Hazel Green Trojans basketball team reaches skyward towards the basket, the ball just out of grasp. It also depicts an historic two-story schoolhouse, complete with turret that overlooks the fields.

Photos of the mural posted to social media show an Alabama flag painted atop the turret.

However, when a curious Fritz Ling did some online research to learn more about the building, he discovered that the building in question appears to be derived from a photograph taken from the Village of Hazel Green in Wisconsin.

In researching this story, a FOX54 staff member called the Walmart store in Alabama to confirm the presence of the mural.

"Ma'am, this is a Walmart in Hazel Green. We do not have a mural here," the representative on the phone said.

30 minutes later, our staff member traveled to the store in question and confirmed the presence of the painting, including the schoolhouse and the Alabama flag.

While there has been debate online about whether the mural was painted directly onto the wall or printed on vinyl and affixed to the wall, FOX54 independently confirmed the art was painted directly to the wall, with breaches in brushstrokes caused by painter's tape and obstacles such as junction boxes.

In either case, the signature on the mural's bottom-right corner reads "Elyse Whit," but appears cut off by the edge of the wall or is otherwise incomplete. Attempts to locate an artist by that name online have not been successful.