Fort Smith pet owners: Here's what you should know about the new animal ordinance

The new ordinance is set to take effect on Monday, July 17.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The City of Fort Smith announced a new animal ordinance on Monday, June 26.

The ordinance was approved on March 21, 2023, and is set to take effect on Monday, July 17.

The City says the ordinance is "aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring the well-being of dogs and cats within the city limits."

What does the new ordinance require?

1.) All domestic dogs and cats within city limits must be microchipped. This excludes pets who are at all times:

Leashed

Indoors

Secured in a building

In the yard

The City says this will allow for a better way to reunite lost pets with their owners in the case that they are lost.

2.) A collar or tag that includes:

Owner's name

Pet's name

Address

Telephone number

This requirement is to ensure the reunification of pets to their owners and for the pets who are not required to be microchipped.

3.) All dogs and cats within city limits must be spayed or neutered. This excludes pets who are at all times:

Leashed

Indoors

Secured in a building

In the yard

This regulation is an effort to lower the number of stray animals in the city in order to have a "healthier and safer community," the City says.

Consequences:

The City says anyone who violates these regulations, will receive a citation. If owners are cited, they have the option to avoid charges as long as they microchip, spay or neuter their pets within 15 days.

Pets that are impounded by the city will be spayed or neutered and both fees will be charged to the owner.

What if I can't afford it?

The City of Fort Smith says they understand how this can be complicated for some people. To help this situation, vouchers will be given out to assist residents with the costs of spaying or neutering pets. The city says it is working to distribute the vouchers through the MyFortSmith app, and once they are ready, residents will be informed. Vouchers will be limited to one pet per household a year and will be held "on a first-come first-served basis."

