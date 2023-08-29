x
NWA and River Valley events for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hispanic community in the area is celebrating the month, which includes many Latin American countries' Independence Day, with events throughout the month.

ARKANSAS, USA — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed starting Sept. 15-Oct. 15, a month in which many Latin American countries celebrate the independence. 

In 5COUNTRY, Hispanic communities are hosting events to celebrate their independence, culture, and history throughout the month.

Bentonville

Tour de Tacos: Sept. 9, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at JUNK Brands.

Fayetteville

NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival: Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Mall parking lot. 

Springdale

2023 Salvadorean Festival: Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Jones Center.

Siloam Springs

2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival: Sept. 16, 2-8 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Fort Smith

Hispanic Cultural Festival: Sept. 16, 6-11 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church parking lot.

Hispanic Heritage Art and Culture Exhibition: Sept. 9-Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Fort Smith Museum of History.

Hispanic Heritage Month Festival: Sept. 17, 12-7 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

