Sam Hunt announces 2023 tour with stop at Walmart AMP

Hunt will bring his "Summer On The Outskirts" tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose to Rogers on Sunday, Aug. 20.

ROGERS, Ark. — Sam Hunt will take the stage at Walmart AMP this summer with Brett Young and Lily Rose on Sunday, Aug. 20 as part of his Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour.

Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $34.75-119.75 plus applicable fees. Pre-sales start on Tuesday, March 7.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on Sam Hunt's 2023 tour, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

