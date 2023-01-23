Beck to visit the Walmart AMP Aug. 18 with musical partner Phoenix

The grammy-winning musicians are set to visit the AMP in the summer as part of their Summer Odyssey Tour around America.

ARKANSAS, USA — Today eight-time Grammy®-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced they are bringing their Summer Odyssey Tour to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will join the tour stop. Gates open at 4:30 pm. Music starts at 5:45 pm.

Presales start on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Ticket prices range between $45-150.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner Beck has traveled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded into a ubiquitous 1994 smash.

Beck's singular vision has since seen him utilize all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past.

Surfacing just as mainstream and alternative intersected with his 1994 debut Mellow Gold, Beck quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of One Foot in the Grave and 1996’s multi-Platinum®Odelay — which has remained a cultural touchstone for generations.

Beck’s creative evolution has always progressed at an exponential rate. No Beck record has ever sounded like its predecessor — though The New York Times notes a consistent thread: “Though Beck’s records through the years have tended toward maximalism, a kind of meticulous sonic gorgeousness, melody remains central to his art.”

Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France. Born out of high school friendships in Versailles, Phoenix have been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning best alternative album in 2010 for their record Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix which included hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania.” They also won best rock album in 2014 for Bankrupt! at the French Victoires de La Musique.

Known for their sleek, highly stylized sonics and incredible, infectious melodies, Phoenix recently released their critically lauded new album Alpha Zulu featuring current single “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig.

The band has headlined festivals including Coachella, Rock en Seine and Governors Ball. They have sold out New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and played festivals from Glastonbury (UK) to Vieilles Charrues (FR) to Summer Sonic (JPN) and more around the globe.

