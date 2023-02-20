Jelly Roll bringing new tour to Walmart AMP

The multi-genre hitmaker will tour the stage at the Walmart AMP alongside Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis on Thursday, Aug. 24.

ROGERS, Ark. — Jelly Roll will take the stage with his new Backroad Baptism Tour as part of the Walmart AMP's Cox Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Presales will start on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.75-99.75 plus applicable fees.

The multi-genre hitmaker dominated Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks and ultimately broke the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 with his single, Son Of A Sinner.

The Backroad Baptism Tour comes after a momentous year for Jelly Roll. The chart-topping artist scored his first No. 1 on Country radio with Son Of A Sinner and earned a two-week rock No. 1 listing. More recently, he released 'she' as well as his current radio hit, Need a Favor, both from his highly anticipated forthcoming album.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

