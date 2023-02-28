Foo Fighters announce new shows, headliner at Walmart AMP

Making good on their promise to see fans soon, the band will have three new shows, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on June 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — Foo Fighters will take the stage at Walmart AMP this summer for one of their three newly announced headline shows on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $46-139.50 plus applicable fees. Pre-sales begin today, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

The additional confirmed dates are Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, on Wednesday, May 24 and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, June 16.

These three dates add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on Foo Fighters' new headline shows along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device