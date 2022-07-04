UAFS to host April events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is hosting several events to raise awareness.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting events throughout April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

SAAM is an annual campaign that helps raise awareness about sexual assault and educate the community on how to identify and prevent it.

The activities are coordinated by the UAFS offices of Title IX; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Student Activities, and Athletics, the Campus Activities Board registered student organization; and the UAFS Boreham Library.

The following list of activities is scheduled throughout April:

Friday, April 8, noon to 2 p.m.

Teal Tailgate – Hosted by Numa Nation

UAFS Stubblefield Center Patio

UAFS Students from Numa Nation will host the annual Teal Tailgate bringing awareness to the importance of sexual assault awareness. University Police Chief Ray Ottman will grill burgers, and the first 100 participants will be given SAAM teal t-shirts.

Monday, April 11 - Friday, April 15, All Day

The Clothes Line Project – Hosted by the Student Life Office

The Clothesline Project is a visual display designed to break the silence and stigma faced by victims and survivors of sexual assault. Shirts on display will feature messages and illustrations created by victims and survivors of violence and their loved ones. The purpose of the project is to increase awareness of the impact of violence, celebrate the strength of survivors, and provide avenues for expression.

Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cats Against Catcalling – Hosted by the Student Life Office

UAFS Campus Green

Students can socialize with rescue cats from Jen's Kitty Rehab and Heart of Kezia at this event. The UAFS Title IX Office and the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center will provide information and resources to students about sexual assault during this event.

Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Self-Defense Demonstration – Hosted by University Police

UAFS Campus Green

The UAFS Police Department will host a self-defense demonstration and share protection strategies. In addition to the demonstrations, the UAFS Interfraternity Council will be on site encouraging students to take a pledge against sexual assault.

Thursday, April 14, All Day

Encouragement Rocks – Hosted by the UAFS Library

UAFS Boreham Library

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to decorate a rock with messages of support for survivors of sexual assault. All materials will be provided. Once created, stones will be distributed around campus for others to find and enjoy. Sometimes a simple message of love and compassion, especially to survivors of sexual assault, can spark joy and brighten a day.

Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m.

Sexual Citizens Book Discussion

Windgate Auditorium

Katie Beineke and Dr. Svelta Dimotrova will host a discussion on the book Sexual Citizens: Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus (2020) by Jennifer S. Hirsch and Shamus Khan.

Wednesday, April 27, All Day

International Denim Day

According to the Denim Day website, Peace Over Violence has organized Denim Day since the 1990s, growing to the international rape prevention education campaign it is today. International Demin Day asks individuals to make a social statement by wearing jeans as an international symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes toward sexual violence.

