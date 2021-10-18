Snoop Dogg performing in Fayetteville for album pre-release party

Snoop Dogg VS DJ Snoopadelic will be at JJ's Live on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to promote his new album Algorithm.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Grab your gin and juice and get ready to drop it like it's hot because Snoop D-O-double-G is making a stop in Fayetteville.

General admission tickets to see the legendary rapper are $70 and VIP Pit/Floor tickets cost $125. VIP boxes are already sold out.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The venue has not released a time for the event yet.

Snoop rose to fame in the early 90s after being featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single "Deep Cover," and then on Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic, according to IMBd. He has since sold over 23 million albums in the U.S. and 35 million albums worldwide.

Ice Cube took the stage in Fayetteville earlier in October to kick off the concert season.