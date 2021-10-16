2021 Holiday Markets in Downtown Fayetteville return this winter

You can celebrate the holiday season with local vendors, live music and local food trucks at the Downtown Square.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Farmer's Market is bringing back the annual Holiday Markets this winter.

The annual Holiday Markets on the Historic Downtown Square are on Saturdays, Nov. 20, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday Markets will feature unique, handcrafted holiday wreaths, artisan crafts, and baked goods in addition to seasonal vegetables, fruit, meats, eggs, and cheeses.

