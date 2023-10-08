Riley Green's "Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour" making a stop in NWA next Spring

ROGERS, Ark. — Riley Green's "Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour" with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley is making a stop at the Walmart Map next Spring.
The concert will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, as part of next year's Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m.
The presale including VIP and platinum tickets will start Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. No promo code is needed.
General admission tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $30.50 to $90.50 before fees.
Green's newest album will be available on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Here are the ways you can buy tickets:
- Via Walmart AMP website
- By phone: 479-443-5600
- Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday
All tickets are digital and will only be accessible online. Click here for more information.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.