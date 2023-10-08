Riley Green's "Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour" making a stop in NWA next Spring

The presale including VIP and platinum tickets will start Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 10 a.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Riley Green's "Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour" with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley is making a stop at the Walmart Map next Spring.

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, as part of next year's Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m.

The presale including VIP and platinum tickets will start Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. No promo code is needed.

General admission tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $30.50 to $90.50 before fees.

Green's newest album will be available on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Here are the ways you can buy tickets:

Via Walmart AMP website

By phone: 479-443-5600

Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday

All tickets are digital and will only be accessible online. Click here for more information.

