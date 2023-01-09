Peso Pluma to perform tonight in Rogers

A Walmart AMP spokesperson confirmed that tonight's show is sold out, but there are still tickets available for tomorrow's show.

ROGERS, Ark. — One of the biggest artists in the world right now is making his way to the amp tonight.

Mexican Singer and Rapper Peso Pluma is set to perform at the Walmart AMP at 8 p.m. With over 10 million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old has skyrocketed in the music charts across the globe. His song "Ella Baila Sola" in collaboration with Mexican group Eslabon Armado has been this summer's sensation in the Hispanic community.

When the AMP first announced the Doble P Tour was making a stop in Northwest Arkansas, an additional concert date had to be scheduled for the next day on Labor Day.

5NEWS spoke with District 3 Podcast Host Irvin Camacho and he says the Hispanic community is excited about tonight's concert. He says people have been reaching out to the AMP about adding Latin artists to their lineup and hopes they continue bringing big artists like Peso Pluma.

"So hopefully that changes you know, after they see not only how fast tickets sold, but also just how people are gonna show up today and they're gonna buy drinks, they're going to you know, pay for parking all these different things and it's gonna bring money to the community as well because as you know, when there's a big event in the area, people go to restaurants. Some people are selling Peso Pluma shirts that they customize here as well. So businesses are having a good impact," said Camacho.

