St. Patrick's Day events list - NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Do you have St. Patrick's Day plans? Events in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas are being held next week to celebrate the popular holiday.
Check out this list we created for our area if you're feeling lucky!
Northwest Arkansas
- March 10: Early Pre-St Patrick's Dance - Springdale
- March 11: 2023 Celtic Crawl - Bentonville
- March 17: St. Patrick's Day celebration - Bentonville
- March 17: St. Patrick's Party at Crisis - Fayetteville
- March 17: Dickson Street St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl - Fayetteville
River Valley
- March 17: St Patrick's Mini Pub Crawl - Fort Smith
- March 17: You Lucky Dog Adoption Event - Fort Smith
- March 18-19: St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt - Fort Smith
- March 13: Luck of the Irish - Irish Whiskey Pairing - Fort Smith
