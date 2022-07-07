Fayetteville hosts First Thursday despite the scorching heat

First Thursday is all about bringing the community together to celebrate Fayetteville’s unique culture, food and music.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — July’s First Thursday was filled with shopping, food, drinks and music in downtown Fayetteville.

For people like Orsen Weems and his family, music was their main attraction.

“The music is so important because you want to support the artist. That lets people know there’s talent here and there’s artists that can deliver,” Weems said.

His grandson Jet says his favorite part about the event was the music as well.

“I like the drums. I like to do the drums and to dance but not practice it,” Jet said.

This event had more than 40 vendors and free family-friendly activities to engage in such as yoga, splash pads-kid zones and art projects.

The Aviles own a small business called “The Country Store - Glass Generation” and only sells online and at events like these because bringing their products to the community is important to them.

“I mean we have fun we come out and meet people, once the music starts you know it always passes the time easier," business owner Nichole Aviles said.

The community still got out to support local artists and businesses, despite the scorching hot temperatures.

“But sometimes it gets a little hotter, but it’s not too bad you know once the sun start to set we get a little cooler but you know it’s all worth it in the end to get it all set up and see everybody having a good time,” said Ethan Wilson.

The next First Thursday will be August 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. and the theme will be "Dogs Dayz."

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.