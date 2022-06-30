Fayetteville Square Bagpiper's equipment stolen

If you visit the Fayetteville square often, Devin Topf can usually be seen playing his bagpipes, unfortunately, the music may be on pause for now.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday night, June 25, while Devin Topf was at work, someone broke into his car around 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. and stole his bagpipes.

Topf, who can be seen playing his instrument in the Fayetteville Square, says the pipes are his most prized possession and that his love for the instrument started when he was 14 years old.

“I saved up all my money to those back when I was 18 and it’s just really hard to see someone run off with those," said Topf.

He says his family history on his mom’s side is what inspired him to start playing on a large scale.

“After learning that I had a little bit of Scottish heritage it really encouraged me to want to learn something within that category, so I went ahead and took lessons with the band here in Fayetteville," said Topf.

Topf says he is waiting for security footage to be downloaded and has filed a police report in Fayetteville but most importantly he hopes for help from the community.

“It hits really hard because that’s a second income for me and I provide all these services across Arkansas for families who lost their loved ones," said Topf.

In the meantime, he’s hoping the police find the instrument before two performances he has scheduled in September.

“It’s hard but right now it’s just me pushing through it and moving on and trying to be a better person,” said Topf.

Devin says the replacement price is about $2,000.

