Fayetteville brewery donating sales to help restaurant owner fighting cancer

Ozark Beer Co. is donating proceeds from their Ozark Kinfolk Pilsner to Adrienne Shuansfield, the co-owner of The Farmer's Table diagnosed with cancer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local brewery Ozark Beer Co. is donating the proceeds from their Ozark Kinfolk Pilsner to help a local restaurant.

Rob and Adrienne Shuansfield own the south Fayetteville restaurant The Farmer's Table. In February, the family found out Adrienne had cancer.

"My wife was diagnosed with cancer in February, we went to several different places," said Rob. "We didn't think it was quite as bad as it turned out to be but it is now a stage four cancer."

Rob explained that the family was traveling to Arizona every other week to visit Adrienne as she received 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Ozark Beer Co. co-founder Lacie Bray, found out about the family's situation on social media and decided to do something to help.

"When we were thinking about what we could do about it, we make beer," said Bray. "So, we were putting out a small batch and we had gone over a couple of ideas and really the one that felt best for us is that we're just going to donate all of the money from this batch to Adrianne and what she needs right now."

Bray explained that both Ozark Beer Co. and The Farmer's Table started around the same time, a year apart from each other.

"Before there was a big boom in the area, before any of that, there was just a number of us that were starting businesses at the same time," said Bray. "It was a lot of hard work and grit— there wasn't a lot of money involved for everybody."

Other restaurants joined the cause, Woodstone Craft Pizza and Smoke & Barrel picked up Ozark Kinfolk and are sending all the proceeds to the Shaunfields. It's an effort that symbolizes community in the Northwest Arkansas service industry.

"We live in a special place. Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville, Rogers, I mean, we live in an amazing community. We're all friends especially the restaurant community and the beer community here, we're all good friends," said Rob. "It's overwhelming. Lacy and Andy, we've been buying beer from them since day one, I remember when their brewery opened, they were one of the first, and it's just amazing that they would do this for us."

"We think that she's in the right place for her to be right now and we know that this community will welcome her home with open arms when she's through this treatment plan," said family friend and general manager of the Farmer's Table, Lori Boatright.

To donate to the Shaunfield's and help with medical expenses, you can visit their gofundme here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.