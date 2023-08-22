Everything you need to know about this week's Washington County Fair:

Beginning in 1857, the fair is dedicated to—and run by—local volunteers, farmers, businesses, volunteers, and youth.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — The 2023 Washington County Fair is set to take place between Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 26— the family-friendly event "has a little something for everyone, from bull riding to the Miss Washington County Fair pageant."

According to their website, The Washington County Fair is the "largest and most established county fair in Arkansas."

Beginning in 1857, the fair is dedicated to—and run by—local volunteers, farmers, businesses, volunteers, and youth that have "made the Washington County Fair what it is today."

Experience Arkansas says that "Thrill seekers will have their pick of the largest selection of action-packed rides around, and those that sit out can enjoy the livestock competitions, art displays, free petting zoo, and photo cutout boards."

Heat Awareness

The threat of excessive heat warnings looms over the Washington County Fair, Lieutenant Leo Frisard with WCSO advises fairgoers to "Stay hydrated, find shade where you can ... Central EMS will be here: They're going to be somewhere around Thompson Hall, but they're able to respond anywhere.”

“[The real danger comes from] people that have been out in the extreme heat for most of the day, and they haven't been hydrating, or they're hydrating, but not drinking anything that replenishes their electrolytes,” said Devon Holcomb, a paramedic for Central EMS.

Security Expansions

In light of the shooting at last year's Washington County Fair, Lieutenant Leo Frisard with the Washington County Sherriff's Office (WCSO) says "We're beefing up the security and even manpower."

And this year WCSO and surrounding law enforcement agencies are taking security to a new level:

"The fair purchased metal detectors, so we have metal detectors at the entrances. that's a big step. that's what's really going to be what keeps a lot of the weapons from coming in compared to what we had last year," Frisard recalled.

Those metal detectors come at a cost of about $4,800, but officials say safety is worth the price.

"We wanted to be sure the public felt safe, and that we were safe. We ask people to use clear plastic bags for their personal items and all animals will have to have the service animal certification to get in," said county fair board member Doris Cassidy.

If you don't have a clear bag you can still get in but will have to go through additional security steps. On top of that, it's the first year police are rolling out a mobile command tower that they borrowed from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), and cameras that can detect gunshots and identify weapons.

"The weapon identification is not going to catch something that may be hidden, but that's where the metal detectors come in. If there is a weapon displayed somewhere inside that little perimeter that the cameras are angled at, then it's going to catch that and we'll get a notification about it ... it sends out notifications to law enforcement," explained Frisard.

So if you're feeling on edge about joining in on the fun at the fair this year, law enforcement wants you to know you're in good hands.

"Ultimately the whole fair is going to be under surveillance. We're going to be monitoring stuff that not everybody may be able to see ... I want everybody to kind of trust us that we're doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for families to come here and enjoy what the Fair has to offer," Said Frisard.

Admission

Free for children under five

$5.00 cash / $7.50 card for anybody ages six and up

Parking at the fairgrounds is free for attendees.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Washington County Fair Officially Opens • 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

• 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 8:00 a.m. Judging of Agronomy/Horticulture entries (all departments) 9:00 a.m. Open & Junior Poultry Show 9:00 a.m. Junior Meat Goat Show - Livestock Arena 11:00 a.m. Open & Junior Sheep Show - Sheep Barn Arena 12:00 p.m. Remaining Jr Livestock Entries in place 1:00 p.m. Horse Halter classes 5:30 p.m. Beautiful Bunny Contest - Rabbit Barn 6:00 p.m. Junior Market L a.m.b Show - Livestock Arena 6:00 p.m. Poultry Showmanship - Poultry Barn 6:00 p.m. Market Steers & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in 6:00 p.m. Special Awards Entries due to Fair Office 5

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

School Day 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. Junior & Open Dairy Goat Show - Dairy Goat Barn Arena 10:00 a.m. Open & Junior Dairy Cattle Show - Livestock Arena 4:00 p.m. Junior Beef Show - Livestock Arena 9:00 p.m. Premium Sale Order Sheet Due in Fair Office & Superintendent Meeting

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Senior Citizen Day 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Carnival • 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Open Beef Livestock Entries in Place 4:00 p.m. Premium Sale Exhibitor Mandatory Meeting - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Buyers Dinner - Livestock Arena 5:30 p.m. Grand Ch a.m.pion Animals Displayed 6:30 p.m. Premium Sale - Livestock Arena

• 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Fair Hours 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. Open Beef Show - Livestock Arena 12:00 p.m. Supreme Showmanship - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Exhibitor Awards Picnic - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Livestock Beauty Pageant Entries Due - Fair Office 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Equestrian Speed Events/ Shodeo - Rodeo Arena 7:30 p.m. Livestock Beauty Pageant - Livestock Arena 10:00 p.m. - Close Midnight Madness

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Fair Hours 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. Dog Show - Livestock Arena 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dutch Oven Cook-Off - Front Gate 12:00 p.m. Ladies & Gents Lead - Sheep Barn Arena 1:00 p.m. Adult Sheep Showmanship - Sheep Arena 7:00 p.m. Bull Buckout - Rodeo Arena 8:00 p.m. Livestock Early Releases Start See Superintendents for each barn times 10:00 p.m. Remaining Livestock Exhibits Released

12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Open & Junior Home Economic and Agronomy exhibits pickup





Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device