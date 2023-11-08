Ultimate Fair returns to Fort Smith

The fair will run through the end of next week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Ultimate Fair is back in town and it's up and running at the Central Mall parking lot in Fort Smith.

It started Thursday, Aug. 10 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 20.

The fair offers food, games, and rides for children and adults.

Prices are $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

