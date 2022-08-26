Boy injured after shooting at Washington County Fair, suspect not located

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are investigating after a juvenile boy was shot multiple times at the Washington County Fair Friday night.
According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the fairgrounds for reports of a shooting.
Once police were on the scene, they found the boy and began first aid efforts. The boy, whose identity is not known at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive according to police.
The suspect has not been located at this time.
On Saturday morning, Fayetteville Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who took video or has any information regarding the shooting to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555 or to send them a message on social media.
Crowds of people were seen running towards the exits of the fairgrounds and vehicles were at a stand-still trying to leave.
This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.