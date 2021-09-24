2021 World Champion Squirrel Cook Off in Bentonville canceled

Today we have had to make the hard decision to cancel the 2021 event. The cancellation is based off of the health and safety of all involved. Our local hospitals are overwhelmed. The cancelation of Bikes Blues and Bbq along with other scheduled events, placed pressure on us. But our eyes have been open for a while. We currently have former champions in recovery and in critical condition. We have love ones who are I'll, we can not risk the venue, the band, the teams, and YOU to cook some damn SQUIRRELS. If y'all are pissed cook Squirrel in your own yard. If y'all understand well thank you. It's been a heck of a year...and soon very soon we will get back to living.