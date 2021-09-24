2021 World Champion Squirrel Cook Off in Bentonville canceled

The 2021 World Champion Squirrel Cook Off in Bentonville was scheduled for Sept. 25, but officials chose to cancel it last month.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Another local annual tradition has been canceled this year.
According to a Facebook post, the event was canceled based on the health and safety of all involved. Event officials say the cancelation of Bikes, Blues and BBQ along with other scheduled events put pressure on them to reevaluate the decision.
Today we have had to make the hard decision to cancel the 2021 event. The cancellation is based off of the health and safety of all involved. Our local hospitals are overwhelmed. The cancelation of Bikes Blues and Bbq along with other scheduled events, placed pressure on us. But our eyes have been open for a while. We currently have former champions in recovery and in critical condition. We have love ones who are I'll, we can not risk the venue, the band, the teams, and YOU to cook some damn SQUIRRELS.
If y'all are pissed cook Squirrel in your own yard. If y'all understand well thank you.
It's been a heck of a year...and soon very soon we will get back to living.Posted by World Champion Squirrel Cook Off on Friday, August 27, 2021