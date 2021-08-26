Bikes, Blues & BBQ 2021 rally postponed

On Thursday, August 26, the organizers for the event announced the rally will be postponed for the time being.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Bikes, Blues and Barbeque 2021 rally will be postponed for the time being after COVID-19 concerns were raised in the local community.

This comes after Washington Regional sent a letter to the City of Fayetteville discussing COVID-19 safety concerns around the rally, like a mass virus spread and outbreak possibilities. Washington Regional then sent similar additional letters to the event organizers and the University of Arkansas on Thursday (Aug. 26).

On the same day, the University of Arkansas sent a letter to the Bikes, Blues and Barbecue organizers terminating the events licensing agreement for the leasing space where the main stage for the event was being held.

The event organizers announced on Facebook Thursday night that they will be postponing the event because they do not feel they can offer a quality event with such massive changes on such short notice.