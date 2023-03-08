Police: Crash near Kelley Highway and Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith leads to 'serious injuries'

Authorities say that there will be traffic delays for the next few hours as officers conduct an investigation.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, authorities have responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in "serious injuries" near the intersection of Kelley Highway and Midland Boulevard.

Authorities say that there will be traffic delays for the next few hours as officers conduct an investigation.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

