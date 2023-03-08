What to do at the 124th annual Tontitown Grape Festival:

The longstanding Tontitown tradition of the Grape Festival invites everyone to learn and experience tradition with fun for the whole family.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Tontitown celebrates its 124th annual Tontitown Grape Festival.

The event officially started Aug. 1 in Totitown, right off 412, and it started off with grape stomp competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with free entertainment, and carnival rides.

The Tontitown Festival invites everyone to come to enjoy their tradition and learn a little about it too.

One of the most famous traditions is the spaghetti dinner that they spend months preparing for. According to Grape Festival Chairman Rich Starkey, the dinner is made from scratch by volunteers. The dinner comes with spaghetti, fried chicken, and rolls.

The next longstanding tradition is the crowning of their Queen Concordia. This year Gracie Bowling, Torrie Pianalto, and Emily Shaben are competing for the crown.

You can find a full schedule of the weekend's events below:

Thursday, August 3

Museum Open: 3 - 7p.m.

3 - 7p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair: 3 - 10 p.m.

3 - 10 p.m. Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served: 4:30 - 8:30 .p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.)

4:30 - 8:30 .p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.) Carnival Armbands: 5 - 11 p.m.

5 - 11 p.m. Bingo: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Free Live Entertainment: Amber & the Relics: 7p.m.

7p.m. Free Live Entertainment: ARKANSAUCE: 9 p.m.

Friday, August 4

Museum Opens: 1 - 7 p.m.

1 - 7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair: 3 - 10 p.m.

3 - 10 p.m. Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.)

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.) Carnival Armbands: 5 - 11 p.m.

5 - 11 p.m. Bingo: 6p.m.

6p.m. Free Live Entertainment: One for the Money: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Coronation of 124th Queen Concordia: 8p.m.

8p.m. Free Live Entertainment: MAUD CRAWFORD: 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run: 7a.m.

7a.m. Run for the Grapes Kids Run: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Museum Opens: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Local Musicians take the stage: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Carnival Armbands: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served: 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.)

4:30 - 8:30 p.m. ($15 for adults, $10 for kids.) Bingo: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Free Live Entertainment: Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty: 7p.m.

7p.m. Free Live Entertainment: LOVE & THEFT: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Grand Prize Giveaway by 2023 Queen Concordia: 11 p.m.

