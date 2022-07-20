New study on truck traffic on Highway 64 in Fort Smith

A meeting was held to discuss the possibility of diverting Highway 64 18-wheeler truck traffic coming into the downtown area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new study of Highway 64 has been commissioned by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, intending to build on the studies already in place and to consider the possibility of more routes into or around Downtown Fort Smith.

“For the purpose of or the feasibility of potentially removing or moving some of the truck traffic that bisects downtown to get to the industrial businesses today,” said Christian Lentz.

The City of Fort Smith has not committed to any short terms solutions right now. Until the study is completed in 2023, the principal planner with Halff associates says there are long-term possibilities for this issue.

“If the study reveals that there is a feasible additional bridge crossing route, I can tell you that…that’s probably a long-term solution for truck traffic downtown it would be many years before that project would be funded we would anticipate,” said Lentz.

“Actually, as you would expect it goes pretty much straight through from the west and the east side of Fort Smith just over 40% of that overall traffic. Although close to a third of traffic also goes south once it crosses downtown from Oklahoma,” explained Lentz.

It’s not like this is the first study to look at this problem, there are three studies still in progress right now. Executive Director of 64.6 Downtown, Talicia Richardson says it’s time to get something implemented.

“We’re just wanting to see something done that promotes safety, for not only the vehicles but also the pedestrians and also walkability, we want to make sure that our businesses are thriving economically downtown,” said Richardson.

Restaurant owners along Garrison Avenue say they want to increase outdoor seating but Richardson says because of the noise right now they can’t.

“If you're experiencing an evening on a patio at one of the local restaurants and you’re having a conservation with someone and you to elevate your voice in order to have a conversation, it doesn’t create the ideal ambiance,” explained Richardson.

Overall, downtown businesses and property owners’ main concern with traffic is the safety aspect. One of the risks is not having a protected left arrow on intersections, which increases the running of red lights.

“I want to be able to walk downtown safely. I work downtown, I live downtown, and I want other people to be able to participate in all the things that it has to offer,” said Richardson.

