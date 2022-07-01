Drought affecting kayakers and floating on Arkansas rivers

Rivers like the Mulberry and Buffalo are either too low to float or have slow flows requiring some walking.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Rivers are seeing water levels drop from heat, impacting river outfitters in Arkansas.

Jerrid Gelinas is the manager of Gypsy Camp and Canoe. The outfitter operates on the Illinois River in Siloam Springs.

"Arkansans are really in tune with the water," said Gelinas. "A lot of folks are chasing the rains to get on, you know, seasonal rivers. We're fortunate to have long flowing rivers, like the Illinois, that run hopefully even through droughts."

Gelinas explains that the outfitter sees around 1,000 floaters on a busy week. Unlike other outfitters, Gypsy continues business as usual as the Illinois River continues to flow high enough. The manager says the heat has brought the waterbed level down, causing trees on the bank to fall into the river creating obstacles.

"The low flow gives us really good water clarity, so we can see any obstructions that are in the water a lot better," said Gelinas. "That being said, the obstructions that are normally underwater are starting to show."

Gelinas explains that the Illinois river receives water from springs throughout Northwest Arkansas. He also explained that they received a discharge from municipalities, reinsuring that the water released was clean. He explains that that is why the Illinois River remains flowing high, while others are seeing low levels of water.

"People are talking about rapid features in Whitewater rivers," said Gelinas. "They're showing them the rocks that are underneath the waves, normally, because there's just absolutely no water."

The Mulberry River is one of those most impacted by the drought. According to the United States Geological Survey, the river's flow had remained below 1.25 feet in the first half of July. Turner Bend, an outfitter on the Mulberry River, explains on their website that below 1.2 is too low for floating. Other rivers like the Buffalo were experiencing the same.

"Buffalo National River is primarily a rain-fed riverway," said Park Ranger Cassie Branstetter.

Branstetter explained that the upper river was too low for floating. She did explain that the middle and lower sections of the Buffalo were floatable, but with a slow flow and some spots requiring walking.

"This time of year you'll find that a lot of people are looking for those swimming pools," said Branstetter. "Those stationary deep water locations at Buffalo river where they can jump in and cool off, rather than trying to go on a canoe or kayaking trip."

While the Illinois river's levels haven't dropped too far, Gelinas said having to close because of water levels could have a big impact on an outfitter.

"Yeah, it stings. You know in our business our season is the summer is Memorial Day, Labor Day," said Gelinas. "If you can imagine if we don't float in August, I mean, that's one month out of our four months of income for the year that we could risk losing and that some of the other outfitters are already faced with losing."