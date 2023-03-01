Texas A&M hires Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

COLLEGE STATION, Ark. — Just weeks after being hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino has resigned to take the same position at Texas A&M. Petrino had been rumored for the job before taking a position on Barry Odom's staff in Las Vegas.
Petrino, who spent the last three seasons as head coach at Missouri State, compiled an overall collegiate head coaching record of 119-56 on the FBS level during two stints at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky.