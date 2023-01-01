No. 24 Arkansas picks up first SEC win with 71-50 victory at Kentucky

Dominant defensive performance leads Razorbacks to the win in Lexington.

The Razorback women's basketball team started the new year just the way they would've liked.

No. 24 Arkansas (14-3, 1-1) used a dominant defensive performance to defeat Kentucky 71-50 in Lexington, marking the Razorbacks' first SEC victory of the season.

The Hogs bounced back from a 24-point loss to No. 9 LSU in their conference opener Thursday by holding the Wildcats (8-6) to the third-fewest amount of points Arkansas has allowed this season.

Arkansas limited Kentucky to just 26% shooting from the field, and the Hogs scored 33 points off of 23 Wildcat turnovers.

Saylor Poffenbarger and Erynn Barnum were the Razorbacks' leading scorers on the day as each of them tallied 17 points.

Barnum stuffed the stat sheet by adding 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Poffenbarger added 7 rebounds. Makayla Daniels was the third Razorback to score in double figures by dropping 11 points and 4 assists.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Hogs, as the team was coming off consecutive losses to Oregon, South Florida, and LSU. Prior to the win in Lexington, the Razorbacks' last win also came on the road in a 83-75 win over then-No.16 Creighton in Omaha on December 17.