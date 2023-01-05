See you later, Florida Gators

Arkansas takes down the Gators for second straight blowout win in SEC play

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team made quick work of the Florida Gators on Thursday night, 102-74 for its second SEC win.

Florida led with 1:58 to play in the first quarter. The Hogs then went on a 31-9 run to take a 48-27 lead into halftime and would not trail again.

Arkansas shot 52% from the field in the first half, Samara Spencer led all scorers at the break with 13 points.

Okay sis!@samaraaspencer contributing on both ends of the floor pic.twitter.com/eJj2nfaSqe — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) January 6, 2023

Florida would make a third quarter run but Spencer going three for five from beyond the arc helped push the lead back to 16.

Arkansas had 16 assists on 21 made field goals, just a game after putting up a season high 22 assists.

Florida would score 28 points in the third, more than the first two quarters combined. The Razorbacks took a 72-55 lead into the fourth.

The Razorbacks would get the lead as a high as 24 in the final frame, with all five starters in double-figure scoring. Spencer, Makayla Daniels, Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger all had a team high 16 points. Erynn Barnum poured in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Arkansas hit 100 points for the first time since 2020.

The Hogs will look for their third straight SEC at Missouri on Sunday at 2 p.m.