Report: Michael Scherer to be named UNLV defensive coordinator

Barry Odom set to bring Arkansas linebackers coach to Las Vegas

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to 247Sports Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer will be named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, following Barry Odom. Odom left Fayetteville earlier last week to take the Rebels head coaching position.

Scherer was the Razorbacks interim defensive coordinator for the Liberty Bowl, taking over play calling duties.

Scherer has spent most of his career under Odom. He played linebacker for him at Missouri and then became a graduate assistant.

When Odom became the defensive coordinator under Sam Pittman, he brought Scherer with him as the Razorbacks linebackers coach.

Scherer coached some of best linebackers in program history, including Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and Drew Sanders.

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are now in the market for both a defensive coordinator and a linebackers coach.