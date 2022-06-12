Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been hired as the head football coach at the University of Las Vegas. Odom has been with the Razorbacks for the previous three seasons.
Odom had been rumored to take the Tulsa head coaching job, but the deal fell through during negotiations.
The former Missouri head coach was on a recruiting trip for Arkansas just two days ago.
Sam Pittman is now left with a vacant defensive coordinator position with the Hogs set to take on Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th.