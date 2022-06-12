Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach

Arkansas defensive coordinator takes head coaching gig with Rebels.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been hired as the head football coach at the University of Las Vegas. Odom has been with the Razorbacks for the previous three seasons.

UNLV is expected to hire Arkansas DC Barry Odom as its head coach, sources tell @on3sportshttps://t.co/kEdgXtnT2Y pic.twitter.com/dKh40gJi6A — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 6, 2022

Odom had been rumored to take the Tulsa head coaching job, but the deal fell through during negotiations.

The former Missouri head coach was on a recruiting trip for Arkansas just two days ago.

Sam Pittman is now left with a vacant defensive coordinator position with the Hogs set to take on Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th.

Related Articles Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal