The Razorbacks will take on Alabama on Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA โ€” One week after taking on the LSU Tigers, Arkansas will head to Alabama to face off against the Crimson Tide Saturday, Nov. 20.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks are 6-3 (2-3 SEC) this season and achieved bowl eligibility last weekend with a 31-28 triumph over Mississippi State.

You can watch the game live on Channel 5.