Hogs dominate first in-state matchup in over 75 years

Hogs snap losing streak in return to the War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the team's return to War Memorial State Arkansas football won its first in-state game in over 75 years knocking off UAPB, 45-3. It was the first time in program history that the Razorbacks played the Golden Lions.

The win snaps the Hogs three game losing streak and puts Arkansas into its bye week at 5-3 (1-3).

Arkansas would get the ball first and only need five plays to score. KJ Jefferson hit Blake Kern for an 18 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, Razorbacks.

On the second Razorback drive they would only need one play to score. Treylon Burks ran it for 49 yards, his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Give it to Burks and watch him go 💨 pic.twitter.com/D7uKB74HVf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 23, 2021

Arkansas had a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.

Myles Slusher's first career interception would come in the endzone, keeping the Golden Lions off the board. Burks would score his second touchdown of the day to make it 24-0.

With 6:50 to go in the half Nathan Parodi would return a punt 80 yards and Arkansas had a 31-0 lead. Burks would add his third touchdown of the day to make it 45-0 at halftime.

It was great to share the field with the UAPB band for a joint halftime performance pic.twitter.com/EiG6krqAwH — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) October 23, 2021

Sam Pittman would send the second string out in the second half as the Razorbacks cruised to victory.