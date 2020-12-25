Grant Morgan to return in 2021

Senior announces he will play one more season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Christmas, Grant Morgan went to twitter to announce he will return to the Arkansas football team in 2021.

Merry Christmas! I’m not done being a Hog. My work here is unfinished. The best is yet to come. 31 is back! pic.twitter.com/lc3LmO1fil — Grant Morgan (@grantmorgan15) December 25, 2020

Morgan is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing athletes one more year of eligibility due to Covid-19.

The Greenwood native led the nation in tackles before sustaining a knee injury in the team's game against Missouri. Morgan will be back when Arkansas takes on TCU in the Texas Bowl.

The announcement comes days after Morgan was named on the all SEC coach's team. Morgan is also one of the three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, honoring the top player in the country who began their career as a walk on.