Seven Razorbacks named All-SEC and All-Freshmen

Hogs shien on SEC award list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas earned seven spots on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches Team and All-Freshmen Team. Redshirt senior linebacker Grant Morgan was named All-SEC first team, while sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks, junior linebacker Bumper Pool and redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon garnered second team recognition. Catalon also joined offensive lineman Brady Latham and tight end Hudson Henry on the All-Freshmen team.

Morgan is Arkansas’ first All-SEC first team selection by the league’s coaches since 2016 (Dan Skipper) and the first Razorback defender since Martrell Spaight in 2014. Morgan is tied for the nation’s lead, averaging 12.3 tackles per game while ranking second in the FBS and tops in the SEC with 111 total tackles. The Greenwood, Ark. native also added five passes broken up, two quarterback hurries, one interception return for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss to his season stat line. The former walk-on recorded two 19-tackle games against Ole Miss and LSU, becoming the first SEC player to do so in a single season since LSU’s Kevin Minter in 2012. Against Ole Miss, Morgan became the second FBS player since 2000 to total 15 or more tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. He is the only FBS player this season to record six games of at least 12 tackles.

Burks is the first Arkansas wide receiver to earn All-SEC recognition since Drew Morgan in 2015 when he earned the honor from the Associated Press. Cobi Hamilton in 2012 was the last Arkansas wideout to be named to the Coaches’ All-SEC team when he was placed on the first team. Burks is ranked fourth in the SEC and 18th nationally with 820 receiving yards, placed sixth in the league with 5.7 receptions per game and seventh with seven touchdowns. Against Missouri, the Warren, Ark. native made 10 catches for a career-high 206 receiving yards, the third-best single-game mark in program history. The sophomore is tied for sixth in the FBS with six games of 90+ receiving yards. Burks scored a touchdown in three straight games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee, totaling four during that stretch, catching two TDs against the Aggies. This season, Burks is one of just four FBS players to post 130+ receiving yards and 40+ rushing yards in the same game when he made 11 grabs for 137 yards and ran four times for 46 yards against Ole Miss. As a freshman last season, Burks was named to the Coaches’ second team as a returner.

Pool’s 11.2 tackles per game rank second-most in the SEC, while his 101 total tackles place him third in the league. He added 6.5 tackles for loss, five passes broken up and one quarterback hurry to his season stat line. With six games of at least 11 tackles, Pool tied teammate Grant Morgan for the FBS lead. In Arkansas’ win at No. 16 Mississippi State, the junior made 20 tackles, becoming one of just nine SEC players to reach the mark in the last 10 seasons. Against Texas A&M and LSU, the Lucas, Texas native made 14 tackles in back-to-back weeks and registered 4.5 tackles for loss in that span.

Catalon becomes the first Arkansas DB since Tramain Thomas in 2010 to earn All-SEC recognition and is the first DB to earn the honor from the league’s coaches since Michael Grant in 2007. Catalon is the only player in the FBS to make 95+ tackles with three interceptions this season and is the first SEC freshman since Tennessee’s Eric Berry in 2007 to have at least 86 stops and three picks. The dynamic defensive back leads all FBS freshmen with 99 total tackles while also posting 2.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 9.9 tackles per game lead all FBS freshmen and rank fourth among all SEC players. He made a career-best 16 tackles against LSU, and totaled five games of 12 or more tackles, second in the country behind Morgan. Catalon became the first Hog to intercept passes in back-to-back games when he did so against LSU and Florida. He has also been named to The Athletic's Freshman All-America first team.

Henry totaled 16 catches for 92 yards (5.6 ypc) and a touchdown over six games played in his redshirt freshman season. In Arkansas’ win at No. 16 Mississippi State, Henry snagged a 12-yard pass for his first career touchdown. He is the first Arkansas tight end to garner All-Freshmen honors since his brother, Hunter Henry, in 2013.

Latham has anchored himself on the offense line as a redshirt freshman, starting all 10 games at left guard. The Jenks, Okla. product has not allowed a sack this season. According to Pro Football Focus he is tied for the SEC lead among conference guards, who have played at least 500 snaps, with only four quarterback hurries allowed. Denver Kirkland was the last Hog offensive lineman to garner All-Freshman honors in 2013.