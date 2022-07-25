Catalon Lands on Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Jalen Catalon has been selected to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Jalen Catalon has been selected to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Catalon is one of 35 players to be named to the list and one of six selections from the SEC.

The Mansfield, Texas, product remains one of the nation’s top defensive backs despite missing most of 2021 due to a season-ending injury. Catalon finished eighth on the team with 46 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing only six games.