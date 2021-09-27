Big performances lead to SEC weekly honors for Burks, Williams

The Arkansas duo helped lead the Hogs to a 20-10 win over Texas A&M, moving the Razorbacks to their first 4-0 start since 2003.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The week, and season, just keeps getting sweeter for Treylon Burks and Tre Williams.

Two days after helping lead now No. 8 Arkansas to a 20-10 win over Texas A&M, the duo picked up conference weekly honors.

The SEC named Burks its co-offensive player of the week, while Williams picked up the defensive lineman of the week award.

Burks did most of his damage in the first half, putting up monster numbers against the Aggie defense.

The junior wide receiver hauled in five receptions for 160 yards in just the first two quarters, playing a crucial role in helping Arkansas build a 17-0 lead.

His most memorable play certainly came late in the first quarter, when KJ Jefferson hit his star receiver perfectly in stride for an 85-yard TD that made it a 10-0 game. Burks finished the game with 167 yards on six catches, and now ranks 2nd in the SEC in receiving this season (373 yards).

As for Williams, the Missouri transfer made sure to make Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada feel uncomfortable all game long.

Williams totaled four tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, in addition to three quarterback hurries.

It was part of an effort that held the Aggies to a season-low 272 yards of total offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams earned a game-high 85.0 defensive game grade.

Arkansas' focus now shifts to No. 2 Georgia, with a trip to Athens for a top-10 matchup on the schedule this weekend. ESPN's College Gameday will host their show Saturday from Athens, the first time the show goes to an Arkansas game since 2006, when the Razorbacks beat Tennessee 31-14 in Fayetteville.