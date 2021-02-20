Rejuvenated Razorbacks cruise past Ole Miss

Dungee leads Hogs past Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After a week off the Razorback women hit the floor hungry, knocking off Ole Miss, 84-74. Chelsea Dungee had a game high 38 points in the win.

The Hogs offense shot 56% from the field. The defense forced 19 Rebel turnovers in the win.

Amber Ramirez had 19 points shooting 7-12. With the win Arkansas improves to 16-7 and 6-6 in conference play.