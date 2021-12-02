Hogs take down Mississippi State

For win against the Bulldogs for anyone on current roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — On Thursday the Hogs knocked off Mississippi State, 86-80. It's the first win against the Bulldogs for anyone on the current roster.

Arkansas would capitalize off three early Bulldog turnovers to take a 14-6 lead.

A Destiny Slocum mid range jumper would finish off a 14-0 run forcing Mississippi State to use a timeout. Slocum led the team with twelve first quarter points. Arkansas led 26-16 after one quarter of play.

The Bulldogs would start the 2nd quarter 6 for 6 from the field to cut the Arkansas lead to three. Arkansas would storm right back and keep the hot shooting going. The Hogs led 48-35 at halftime.

Slocum led all scorers with 17 at the break. The Hogs shot 53% from the field in the first half, and only had four turnovers.

Mississippi would go on a 16-3 run to open the second half, and cut the lead to two. Arkansas saw its halftime lead erased, and the Hogs led by just four after the 3rd quarter.

Amber Ramirez would push the lead to five with a big three point show with seven minutes left. The Bulldogs continued to fight, but Arkansas was able to seal the deal.

In the process Chelsea Dungee scored her 2000th career point. Slocum led all scorers with 26 points.