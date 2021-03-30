Hogs return home to Fayetteville following NCAA tournament run

Fans lined up to greet the Arkansas men's basketball team following their run in the NCAA tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After their NCAA tournament run, the men's Razorback basketball team is back in Fayetteville.

Hog fans gathered at the Basketball Performance Center to welcome home the team as they got off their bus and show support for the run they made in the Elite Eight.

Fans told 5NEWS they show up because, win or lose, the team needs to know they played great all season and have a lot to be proud of.

Workers at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport also gave the plane the team traveled in a warm welcome this morning when they returned home.

Check out how the Arkansas men's basketball team was greeted this morning at XNA after returning home from their NCAA tournament run. https://t.co/FmbrUcg0US



📹: @flyxna pic.twitter.com/eeLeJbh5Qo — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) March 30, 2021